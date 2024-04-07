One of the hottest pairs in B-town was spotted in the city last evening. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were photographed together, looking completely stylish. The actor was seen with his wife in his swanky new car. Videos of the couple are circulating on the internet, showing paparazzi attempting to capture pictures as they try to navigate through the bustling streets. Ranbir Kapoor Buys Brand New Bentley Continental GT V8 Worth Rs 5.23 Crore! Actor Turns Heads As He Takes It for a Run in Mumbai (See Pics and Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)