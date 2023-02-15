Recently, while promoting his next Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor was seen remembering wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor onstage. In a video going viral online, we get to see RK wishing wishing his 'loves' Alia and Raha, a happy Valentine's Day. He also mentioned how he's missing them. Check out the video below. Ranbir Kapoor Sets the Stage on Fire With His Dance Moves on 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' During Delhi Promotions (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor Wishes V-Day to Alia and Raha:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapooronline)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)