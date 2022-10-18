Ranveer Singh was recently photographed driving his swanky hot car at the Mumbai Airport. Pictures of him driving his Aston Martin took internet by storm. The actor landed in a soup after a netizen accused him of driving his car with expired insurance. The Twitter user tagged Mumbai Police saying, “@MumbaiPolice Please take strict action on @RanveerOfficial. Insurance Failed car he drove yesterday!! #RanveerSingh.” The team replied stating, “We have informed traffic branch. @MTPHereToHelp.” Ranveer Singh Travels in an Aston Martin Car to Get A Haircut? PICS.

Ranveer Singh Driving Aston Martin Car With Expired Insurance

Ranveer Singh's Aston Martin Car (Photo Credits: Twitter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)