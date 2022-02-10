On February 9, the rosters for the 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game were unveiled. Bollywood superstar and current ambassador for NBA India, Ranveer Singh's name is also part of the list under the Team Walton roster. With this, Singh becomes the second star to participate after Abhishek Bachchan.

Ranveer Singh in NBA's Ruffles Celebs Game:

