Ranveer Singh took social media by storm with his nude and controversial photoshoot. Now, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor has stepped in legal trouble. As per reports, "The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb. The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs," the official said. Ranveer Singh Faces Legal Trouble for Nude Photoshoot; Complaint Filed Against the Actor for ‘Hurting Women’s Sentiment’ – Reports.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2022

