According to the latest reports coming up, Ranveer Singh is finalised to play Shaktiman, one of India's most popular superheroes to date. If the latest updates are to be believed, Ranveer will step up into the boots of Mukesh Khanna's iconic superhero role that premiered on TV. The show gathered a huge fan base and ran from 1997-2005. The film will be directed by director Basil Joseph, who helmed Minnal Murali and will be produced by Sony Pictures and Nadiadwala Grandson. The shooting for the film will commence in the later half of 2025 and will have a festive release in 2026. Gully Boy Clocks 5 Years: Ranveer Singh Shares BTS Video of the Film to Celebrate the Occasion.

Ranveer Singh To Play Shatiman:

