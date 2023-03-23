Raveena Tandon has dropped new pictures on Instagram from her morning routine. The actress is seen chilling on a cozy lounge chair and reading a book. It is indeed a relaxed morning for the Bollywood actress. Jacqueline Fernandez’s Makeup Free Selfies Are a Treat for Fans! (View Pics).

Raveena Tandon New Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)