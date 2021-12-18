Rhea Kapoor hosted a December dinner night for close friends and family on Friday (December 17). However, she made sure that the world knows that the guests who were invited at the bash were all tested for coronavirus. As she took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the dinner table with a special message that read ‘we all are tested’ stating that all gathered were virus-free. This move by Rhea comes after many Bollywood stars have been tested positive for COVID-19.

