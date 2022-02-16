Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri died on Tuesday night in a Mumbai hospital following multiple health issues. The news of his death was confirmed by hospital doctor. The singer-composer was 69. Fondly known as Bappi Da, he was also popular for his fascination for gold. In his illustrious career, the iconic star has churned and sung many songs that became iconic. And as the legendary is no more, we remember his top five tunes that were super famous. Bappi Lahiri Dies: Iconic Singer-Composer Bappi Da Passes Away In Mumbai Hospital At 69.

"Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost" From Aap Ki Khatir

"I Am A Disco Dancer" From Disco Dancer

"Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re" From Saaheb

"Tamma Tamma Loge" From Thanedaar

"Ooh La La" From The Dirty Picture

