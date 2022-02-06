Lata Mangeshkar has contributed to the music world in measures that cannot be calculated. From romantic tracks to emotional ones, the singer has made us all fall in love with her voice since the beginning. Today, as the legendary singer breathed her last, we wanted to remember the singer with the last song she sang. Titled 'Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki', the song was a patriotic tribute to the country.

Check Out The Song Below:

