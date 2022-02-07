Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday (February 6). The legendary singer's last rites took place in Shivaji Park, Mumbai. The Queen of Melody had been cremated with full state honours in Shivaji Park earlier on Feb 6. Now, Lata ji's nephew Adinath Mangeshkar visited the Shivaji Park to collect the ashes of the late veteran singer.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Maharashtra: Legendary singer #LataMangeshkar's nephew, Adinath Mangeshkar collects her ashes from Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where she was cremated with full state honours yesterday. pic.twitter.com/yKtkMlmhUi — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

