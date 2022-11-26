Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who was known for his work in Hindi and Marathi industry died on November 26. He was 77 and passed away of multiple organ failure. The National Award winner breathed his last in Pune, and as soon as this heartbreaking news was out, celebrities mourned the loss. From Akshay Kumar, Ravi Kishan to Ashoke Pandit, stars offered condolences. Check it out. Vikram Gokhale Passes Away at 77: A Look Back at the Veteran's Illustrious Four Decade Long Acting Career.

Akshay Kumar

Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WuA00a2bpO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2022

Ravi Kishan

Sanjay Gupta

Rest in peace Sir. You truly were one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/56ZmOnsi8E — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) November 26, 2022

Ashoke Pandit

Manoj Bajpayee

Indian cinema lost a gem of an actor. Had the privilege of working with him in Aiyyari and shared few great moments with him on the set ! Saddened to hear about Shri Vikram Gokhale ji’s demise. My thoughts & prayers are with the family 🙏🏼#OmShanti #VikramGokhale — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 26, 2022

