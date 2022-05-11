Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi are having a blast on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actor took to Twitter to share a lovely picture with his co-star and penned some beautiful lines with it. The two look quite adorable in the picture. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi Pose Together on Sets of the Movie in Delhi.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

Ishq hai Mujhe Camere se … aur Camere ko …. Shaid mujh se…..🙏 pic.twitter.com/NvZqNGDQaX — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)