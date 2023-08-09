Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is doing amazingly well at the box office. The family entertainer starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as leads has surpassed Rs 100 crore mark at the ticket window, and has been able to mint Rs 113.68 crore in twelve days. Helmed by Karan Johar, the flick also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Are Fabulous in Karan Johar's Well-Intentioned But Flawed, Preachy Romantic Entertainer (LatestLY Exclusive).

RRKPK Box Office Collection Update:

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is trending very well on weekdays, collects in the same range on [second] Tue… Biz at major centres is rock-steady… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.50 cr, Mon 4.30 cr, Tue 4.30 cr. Total: ₹ 113.68 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/HXG28HfFah — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 9, 2023

