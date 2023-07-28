Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani aka RRKPK has finally hit the big screens today (July 28) and movie buffs are thrilled to watch Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt delivering impressive performances once again. Although the storyline might have received mixed reviews, the performances of the lead pair in Karan Johar’s film have impressed the critics. Take a look at some of the reviews below: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review: Early Reactions to Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Family Entertainer Are Positive!

India Today – Performances are delicious and that has a lot to do with the fact that the right actors have been cast for these parts. The star of the show is Ranveer Singh, whose Rocky will remind you of the likeable and playful Bittoo Sharma from his debut film, ‘Band Baaja Baarat’. Alia, as Rani, can breathe and do ample justice as the charming Bong girl with a mind of her own.

Hindustan Times – In the emotionally charged scenes, both Ranveer and Alia put their A-game forward and convince you that such altercations still happen in the most educated families.

Filmfare – The film belongs to Rocky and Rani. Both Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have outdone themselves in the film.

Times of India – Ranveer Singh is perfectly cast as a loud but loving and sensitive Punjabi guy who is myopic about gender equality because of familial and social conditioning. Alia Bhatt shines as a fiery and self-assured girl and impresses in emotional scenes.

Watch The Trailer Of RRKPK Below:

