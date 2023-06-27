To celebrate Prajakta Koli's 30th birthday, co-actor Rohit Saraf shared the cutest birthday wish on Instagram. The Mismatched actor shared a monochrome picture to wish his co-star and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday my Dimple! Endless seasons and it’ll still never be enough with you." Now this is cute. Jugjugg Jeeyo Actress Prajakta Koli Likes Packing a Punch With Her Outfits, See Pics!

Check Out Rohit and Prajakta's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Suresh Saraf (@rohitsaraf)

