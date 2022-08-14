The roar of RRR still continues to be heard across the world. With many famed filmmakers lauding the film, Shaun of the Dead and Scott Pilgrim vs the World director Edgar Wright has also praised SS Rajamouli's blockbuster. Calling it an "absolute blast," the director claimed that this was the first time he saw the audience cheer at an interval screen. RRR: Here’s What James Gunn Has To Say About SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus (View Post).

Check Out The Post:

Finally saw @RRRMovie on the big screen at the @BFI with a great crowd. What an absolute blast. So entertaining. The only film I have ever seen where the intermission card itself got a round of applause. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 13, 2022

