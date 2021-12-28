2021 is coming to an end and it's time to welcome the New Year. Our Bollywood celebs are already in the holiday mood as many have jetted off for a fun vacation. Now, joining the bandwagon is rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who were clicked at the Mumbai airport together a couple of hours ago by the paparazzi as they jetted off to the Maldives. So, are the two going to make it official in 2022? Let's wait and watch!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

