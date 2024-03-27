Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor has created buzz since its announcement. The highly anticipated movie has been making headlines as new actors join to portray iconic characters. According to a Filmi Beat report, Sakshi Tanwar from Dangal is set to portray Mandodari, Ravana's wife. Tanwar has reportedly been attending script-reading sessions with the cast, although there's been no official confirmation. There's also speculation about TV actor Ravi Dubey playing Lakshman. Various names like Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, and Vijay Sethupathi have been linked to the project, but no official announcements have been made yet. Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan Approached To Play Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari’s Upcoming Highly-Anticipated Project? Here's What We Know!

Sakshi Tanwar in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

