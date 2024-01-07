Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, and John Abraham are urging fans to 'Explore Indian Islands' following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's viral snorkelling pictures in Lakshadweep. Akshay Kumar expressed concern about hateful comments from the Maldives, advocating for supporting Indian tourism. Salman Khan praised PM Modi for enjoying the beautiful beaches of Lakshadweep, emphasising the significance of the location being in India. John Abraham highlighted India's hospitality and diverse marine life in Lakshadweep, urging it as the ideal destination. Shraddha Kapoor, inspired by the pristine beaches and local culture, is tempted to plan an impromptu trip, suggesting others explore Indian islands this year. PM Narendra Modi Goes Snorkelling in Lakshadweep, Shares Photos of His ‘Exhilarating Experience’ (See Pics).

Salman Khan's X Post

Salman Khan's X Post

Akshay Kumar's X Post

Shraddha Kapoor's X Post

John Abraham's X Post

Tiger Shroff's X Post

