Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, and John Abraham are urging fans to 'Explore Indian Islands' following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's viral snorkelling pictures in Lakshadweep. Akshay Kumar expressed concern about hateful comments from the Maldives, advocating for supporting Indian tourism. Salman Khan praised PM Modi for enjoying the beautiful beaches of Lakshadweep, emphasising the significance of the location being in India. John Abraham highlighted India's hospitality and diverse marine life in Lakshadweep, urging it as the ideal destination. Shraddha Kapoor, inspired by the pristine beaches and local culture, is tempted to plan an impromptu trip, suggesting others explore Indian islands this year. PM Narendra Modi Goes Snorkelling in Lakshadweep, Shares Photos of His ‘Exhilarating Experience’ (See Pics).

Salman Khan's X Post

Salman Khan's X Post

Akshay Kumar's X Post

Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such… pic.twitter.com/DXRqkQFguN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 7, 2024

Shraddha Kapoor's X Post

All these images and memes making me super FOMO now 😍 Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I’m on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti ❤️ This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/fTWmZTycpO — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 7, 2024

John Abraham's X Post

With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go.#exploreindianislands pic.twitter.com/CA1d9r0QZ5 — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 7, 2024

Tiger Shroff's X Post

Lost in the azure embrace, Lakshadweep islands have captured my heart. The rich culture, tranquil beaches, and the genuine warmth of its people create an enchanting allure. Join me in celebrating the inclusivity and unparalleled beauty of these islands - a treasure trove waiting… — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)