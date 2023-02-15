Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik remains active on social media and he keep posting all the reels and photos. This time he did something different and entertaining for sure. Recently, Abdu Rozik dropped a video with Salman Khan in which they can be seen grooving to ''O O Jaane Jaana''. Seeing their duet, even the fans are going crazy. Rozik caption it with Bhaijaan and Chota Bhaijaan. Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik Dances On Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone's Pathaan Song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' (Watch Video).

Check The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abduroziq Official (@abdu_rozik)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)