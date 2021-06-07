The legal battle between Salman Khan and Kamaal R Khan is getting intense. As now, as per Bar and Bench, the superstar has demanded a contempt action against Kamaal R Khan for continuing his remarks despite undertaking not to do so before the Mumbai court until the next hearing.

Check It Out:

Salman Khan seeks contempt action against Kamaal R Khan for continuing "defamatory remarks" despite undertaking in Mumbai Court reports @Neha_Jozie #SalmanKhan @kamaalrkhan https://t.co/M9JP11HXBR — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)