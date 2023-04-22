Salman Khan’s Eid releases over the years have had a great collection at the box office. However, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which released in theatres on April 21, minted the least on the opening day in comparison to Bhaijaan’s previous Eid offerings. As of now, his films Bharat, Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger are among the top three Eid releases. Take a look at the other list of films of Salman from 2010 to 2023 and how it fared at the box office on the day of its theatrical release. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan’s Film Mints Rs 15.81 Crore on the Opening Day!

Salman Khan Eid Releases Collections

