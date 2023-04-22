Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hit the big screens on April 21 and this Eid special release by Salman Khan opened to negative response. The expectations were sky-high from this family entertainer, however, the screenplay turned out to be bland for the audience. On the opening day, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has managed to collect Rs 15.81 crore at the box office. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s Action-Entertainer Impresses at Being an Utter Slog-Fest!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Collections

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is underwhelming on Day 1… More so when one compares it with #SalmanKhan’s #Eid releases from 2010 to 2019… Metros weak, mass pockets better, but not great… Extremely important for biz to jump multi-fold today [#Eid]… Fri ₹ 15.81 cr. #India biz. #KBKJ pic.twitter.com/tqvpJbmRrR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)