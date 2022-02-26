Salman Khan with other Bollywood celebs performed at Da-Bangg The Tour – Reloaded in Dubai on February 25. The actor put up stellar performances with hotties Pooja Hegde and Disha Patani. He danced to the songs “Zoom Zoom” with Disha and grooved on “Dil Diyan Gallan” and “Jumme Ki Raat” with Pooja.
Salman Khan And Pooja Hegde
View this post on Instagram
The Duo Set The Stage On Fire With Their Dance Moves
View this post on Instagram
Salman Khan And Disha Patani
View this post on Instagram
