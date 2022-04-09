Salman Khan has always left his fans amazed with his fitness. The actor’s latest post on Instagram has taken internet by storm. The 56-year-old actor has posted a shirtless picture and it is his beefed up avatar that has left everyone wowed.

Salman Khan’s Beefed Up Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

LIT

Salman Khan Latest Instagram Post 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tPoeLlrO6r — 💫 (@iBeingAnkush) April 7, 2022

Fitness Icon

There is NO actor in Bollywood who has maintained the fitness like he has done from past so many years. Ek do movie ke liye acchi physique koi bhi bana sakta hai but for maintaining it for long period of time is tough job! #SalmanKhan is Truly a #FitnessIconOfIndia pic.twitter.com/bJzMozvI9z — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) April 8, 2022

BEAST

