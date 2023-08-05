Arbaaz Khan has shared a video on Instagram and given glimpse from his birthday bash. He celebrated his birthday with his family and other dear ones. The video posted by him shows his siblings singing the birthday song as he cuts the cake. Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri are standing around Arbaaz and singing the birthday song and this video is pure family goals. Salman Khan Oozes Swag at Arbaaz Khan’s Birthday Bash! Tiger 3 Hunk Sports Pink Jeans With Black T-Shirt and Grey Jacket for the Party (Watch Video).

Arbaaz Khan With His Siblings

