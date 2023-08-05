Arbaaz Khan ringed in his 56th birthday on August 4. The Khan khandaan was seen in attendance for the celebration. Salman Khan arrived in style for his brother’s birthday bash. The Tiger 3 star oozed swag with his choice of ensemble. Salman sported pink jeans with black t-shirt and grey jacket for the party. Apart from his eye-catchy outfit, the turquoise watch that he sported also grabbed everyone’s attention. Apart from Salman, Sohail Khan, Arhaan Khan, Atul and Alvira Agnihotri were also seen in attendance. Salman Khan Shares His Sexy Smirk as He Poses in Style with a Hat (View Pic).

Salman Khan At Arbaaz Khan’s Birthday Bash

