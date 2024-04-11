Sandeep Reddy Vanga expressed his desire to helm a biopic on music icon Michael Jackson, according to Times of India and Deccan Herald. Rumours now swirl that Vanga will team up with Allu Arjun for this project. With Vanga's storytelling finesse and Arjun's versatile acting talent, anticipation runs high for what promises to be a remarkable cinematic endeavour. Pushpa 2 – The Rule Teaser: Allu Arjun in Saree Looks Powerful and Menacing in Massy Glimpse From Sukumar Directorial (Watch Video). Sandeep Reddy Vanga to Make a Biopic on Michael Jackson View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deccan Herald (@deccanherald)

