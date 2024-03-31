Murder Mubarak actress Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted outside a temple distributing food packets to the needy. Despite her charitable act, she seemed displeased by the paparazzi capturing her every move. She urged them to stop filming in a video, leaving with a hint of annoyance. Even celebrities seek privacy, especially in the age of social media scrutiny. Netizens rallied behind Sara, acknowledging her need for personal space. One user remarked, "She's aware of people's mentality today. It's evident in this comment section, too. People ought to ease up. And even if it's for show, everyone should aid the less fortunate." Watch the video below! Holi 2024: From Chiranjeevi Konidela, Alia Bhatt, To Tejasswi Prakash, Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes To Fans.

Sara Ali Khan Distributes Food To The Needy During Ramadan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

