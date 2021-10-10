Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has wished fans World Mental Health Day 2021. She took to her Instagram stories and posted a collage of herself mediating at numerous scenic locales. In a way, via the post, she wanted to covey that one should breathe, take a pause, and meditate. So inspiring.

Sara Ali Khan:

Sara Ali Khan Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)