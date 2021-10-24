Ahead of the trailer release on October 25, the makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 have dropped a strong poster from the movie. This one sees Divya Khosla Kumar in a courageous avatar. In the poster, we see Divya in a determined mood along with an axe in her hand. Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham as the lead and releases in cinema halls on November 25.

Divya Khosla Kumar in Satyameva Jayate 2:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)