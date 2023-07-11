SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, which released in theatres on June 29, has been able to collect Rs 100 crore worldwide (gross) at the box office. The movie which opened to decent reviews has touched the Rs 100 crore mark in a span of twelve days at the ticket window. An elated Kartik took to his social media and announced latest BO report of SPKK. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Marriage Story' is More Problematic Than Romantic (LatestLY Exclusive).

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Worldwide:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)