Amitabh Bachchan announced his courtroom drama, Section 84, which is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. This will be the veteran actor and director's third collaboration together. Ribhu Dasgupta said: “I feel happy, blessed and honored to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it.”

Section 84 Script Cover

T 4572 - .. a delight once again to be in the company of distinguished creative minds for this new venture , and the challenge it provokes, for me .. #Section84 @ribhudasgupta @RelianceEnt @FilmHangar #SaraswatiEntertainment @jiostudios pic.twitter.com/ggVYMru6PD — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 1, 2023

