Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's new release Selfiee, which hit the theatres on Friday, earned merely Rs 2.55 crore on its opening day, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Well, on the second day the film failed to grab any attention and earned Rs 3.80 crore till now and making a total 6.35 crore. Selfiee Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Film Gets Trolled For Its Poor Start; Twitterati Shares Funny Jokes and Memes to Roast Film's Business.

Check The Post Of Taran Adarsh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)