Emraan Hashmi has a working birthday and the actor celebrated it on the sets of Selfiee with Khiladi Akshay Kumar. Dharma Productions official Twitter handle shared the video.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

.@emraanhashmi’s birthday celebrations are in full swing on the sets of #Selfiee! This frame is everyone’s favourite!📸#HappyBirthdayEmraanHashmi pic.twitter.com/M54qk44LOE — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) March 24, 2022

