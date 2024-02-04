Shraddha Kapoor has once again charmed her fans with her wit and style. In a series of pictures donning traditional attire, she left everyone wondering with her caption, “Shaadi Kar Lun?” (“Should I get married?”). The actress’ smile and graceful demeanour in the desi ensemble have undoubtedly won the hearts of many. She surely knows how to keep her fans engaged with her charm and playful antics. Shraddha Kapoor Treats Fans With New Pics, Drops Her No-Makeup Look on Insta.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

