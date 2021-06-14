Shaadisthan Actress Kirti Kulhari finally takes the first jab of COVID-19 Vaccine. The actress took to Instagram to share the pic while getting her first shot of the vaccine. She wrote "Took my first dose of vaccine, It’s the need of the hour in our fight against #corona"

Check Out Kirti Kulhari's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Kulhari (@iamkirtikulhari)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)