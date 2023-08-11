Khichdi 2 is all set to be released in theatres! The makers have dropped a promo video and announced that the sequel to Khichdi: The Movie will release in theatres during the time of Diwali this year. It also means that this Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, JD Majethia starrer would be clashing at the box office with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, which is also slated to be released around the same time. The promo video gives glimpses of the lead cast along with Kirti Kulhari and Farah Khan’s special appearances. Khichdi 2: Kriti Kulhari To Reprise Her Role Of Parminder Kaur in The Comedy Sequel.

Watch The Promo Video Of Khichdi 2 Below:

