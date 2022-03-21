The makers of Shabaash Mithu have released the teaser of the film in which Taapsee Pannu would be seen playing the role of Indian Cricketer Mithali Raj. The teaser gives a glimpse of her journey into the world of cricket. The film is directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced under Viacom18 Studios’ banner.

Watch The Teaser Of Shabaash Mithu Below:

