Excel Entertainment is co-producing Dabba Cartel, a Netflix series that follows a group of women running a drug supply operation under the cover of a tiffin delivery business which, as Jyotika's character mockingly dubs in the newly launched trailer as 'Narcos Thane'. The show boasts a stellar ensemble cast, featuring powerhouse performers such as Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, and Anjali Anand. The supporting cast includes acclaimed actors like Sai Tamhankar, Gajraj Rao, Lilette Dubey, and Jisshu Sengupta. Dabba Cartel is scheduled to premiere on February 28, 2025. ‘Dabba Cartel’ Teaser: When and Where to Watch New Netflix Series Starring Shabana Azmi, Jyotika and Sai Tamhankar (Watch Video).

Watch Trailer for 'Dabba Cartel':

They're cooking. And it's criminally good 👀 💸 Watch Dabba Cartel, out 28 February, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ujxywmjaeW — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 18, 2025

