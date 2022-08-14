Shah Rukh Khan took to social media and shared a video of hoisting flag with his wife Gauri Khan and sons Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan. While sharing the video SRK wrote, "Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly." Shah Rukh Khan, Wife Gauri Khan, Sons Aryan and AbRam Khan Hoist Tricolour at Mannat on Independence Day Eve.

