Shah Rukh Khan, on his birthday, delighted fans by sharing a dance video on Instagram, showcasing his moves to "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" and "Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya". Expressing his gratitude, he thanked everyone for making his day extraordinary, stating, "Celebrating with all of u is always special… thank you for making my day!" The heartfelt message accompanied the lively video, marking an endearing gesture from King Khan to his fans, who enthusiastically celebrated his special day, sharing the joy and creating an unforgettable celebration. Dunki Drop 1: New Glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Film Sends Fans Into Frenzy of Excitement and Anticipation!

See Shah Rukh Khan's Dance Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

