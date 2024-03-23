Shah Rukh Khan has arrived at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, ready to cheer on his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders. The superstar was spotted in the stands, enthusiastically waving and blowing kisses to his adoring fans, creating an electrifying atmosphere. Dressed casually, SRK could be spotted solo at the match today without Suhana Khan by his side. Now, we await for some fun moments of SRK to go viral from IPL 2024 match tonight. IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives In Kolkata To Support KKR For Their First Match Against SRH (Watch Videos).

Shah Rukh Khan Showers Love On His Fans

The King is at His Fortress 💜#ShahRukhKhan #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/FIfgmoZxfS — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 23, 2024

Stylish King Khan For KKR Match

