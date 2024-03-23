Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has touched down in Kolkata to cheer his team, Kolkata Knight Riders, in their season opener against the Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight. Fans at the airport got a glimpse of the actor amidst tight security as he was whisked away to his car. SRK, ever the charmer, acknowledged his admirers with a wave. The electrifying atmosphere is set at Eden Gardens as KKR and SRH prepare to battle it out, with SRK's presence undoubtedly adding to the excitement. Orry Meets Chris Gayle! Influencer Does His Signature Pose With the Cricketer at IPL 2024 (See Viral Pics).

Shah Rukh Khan Arrives In Kolkata

King Khan Waves At His Fans

King #ShahRukhKhan is here in Kolkata to support KKR pic.twitter.com/AXgF9rhgmF — 😎Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas05) March 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)