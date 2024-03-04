At the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Shah Rukh Khan danced alongside international singer Akon, who performed his chartbuster song ‘Chammak Challo’ from the actor’s film Ra.One. Several videos have emerged online showing SRK dancing with his family to this peppy number. In one particular clip, while Akon recorded a selfie video, Shah Rukh was spotted embracing his daughter Suhana from behind and swaying to the rhythm. The duo shared smiles and posed for the camera, with Gauri also seen enjoying herself to the catchy tune composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Anant Ambani Joins Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akon Onstage for 'Chammak Challo' Performance at His Pre-Wedding Celebrations in Jamnagar (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Dances With Daughter Suhana Khan:

Shah Rukh Khan With Suhana Khan & Gauri Khan Dancing On Chammak Challo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/coZ6SEZhjD — Riyaz (@RiyazSrkian) March 4, 2024

