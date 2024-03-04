The pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant concluded on March 3 in Jamnagar. A video capturing the festivities has gone viral, showcasing Anant, Shah Rukh Khan joining Akon onstage to dance to the hit song "Chammak Challo" from his film Ra.One. Reliving the iconic moments, Khan replicated the film's signature dance moves. He was soon joined by Salman Khan and singer Sukhbir, who also sang along to the track. Singer Monali Thakur was also on stage, adding to the vibrant atmosphere. Good Newwz Stars Reunite! Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan Shake Leg at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Event (Watch Video).

SRK, Salman Khan and Anant Ambani Dance Together:

Ambani Nightout: Shah Rukh Khan performs along with Salman & Anant Ambani on Chammak Challo with Akon & Monali Thakur on stage. #ShahRukhKhan #AnantRadhikaWedding #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/kv9fYBLI2A — ℣αɱριя౯ 2.0 (@SRCxmbatant) March 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)