The Ambani family held a big celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan attended the function. Check out the video of their arrival at the Gol Dhana ceremony. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement: Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Karan Johar and More Attend the Couple's Gol Dhana Ceremony in Mumbai (View Pics).

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri And Aryan Khan's Arrival Video:

