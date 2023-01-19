The Ambani family held a big celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai. Many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran Rao and more attended the function. Check out all the pictures of the Bollywood celebs who graced their Gol Dhana ceremony in their best desi attire. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Engagement To Be Held At Mukesh Ambani’s Antilla On January 19; Bride-To-Be Looks Beautiful At Mehendi Ceremony.
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant With Family
Anil and Tina Ambani
Vidhu Vinod and Anupam Chopra and Kiran Rao
Raju Hirani, Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar
Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan
Akshay Kumar
Karan Johar
