The Ambani family held a big celebration for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai. Many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran Rao and more attended the function. Check out all the pictures of the Bollywood celebs who graced their Gol Dhana ceremony in their best desi attire. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Engagement To Be Held At Mukesh Ambani’s Antilla On January 19; Bride-To-Be Looks Beautiful At Mehendi Ceremony.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant With Family

Anil and Tina Ambani

Vidhu Vinod and Anupam Chopra and Kiran Rao

Raju Hirani, Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan

Akshay Kumar

Karan Johar

