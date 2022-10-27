Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to show his support for the decision made by BCCI for implementing the same pay equity policy for men and women cricketers in India. He further shared that he is "hoping it will pave the way for others to follow." BCCI Announces the Implementation of Pay Equity Policy for Indian Women Cricketers.

What a good front foot shot. Sports being such an equaliser ( in more ways than one ) hoping it will pave the way for others to follow. https://t.co/Ko1pZpWm8z — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2022

